Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.88

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 115580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 17.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$54.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mirasol Resources

In other news, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 110,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,060,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$865,446.54. Also, insider Glenn Pountney bought 563,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,646,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,124,000. Insiders have bought 697,500 shares of company stock worth $23,706,451 in the last quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

