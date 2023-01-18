Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.88

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 115580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Mirasol Resources Trading Up 17.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$54.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Mirasol Resources
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.
Featured Stories
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.