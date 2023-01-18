Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in December

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.4 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

Shares of MSBHF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

