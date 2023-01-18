Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in December

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.4 days.
Mitsubishi Stock Performance
Shares of MSBHF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
