MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 53.7% in December

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MJ Stock Performance
Shares of MJNE remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 81,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. MJ has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
MJ Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MJ (MJNE)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.