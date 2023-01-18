MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 53.7% in December

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJ Stock Performance

Shares of MJNE remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 81,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. MJ has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

MJ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

