MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.39 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $75.50 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00422360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.60 or 0.29646533 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00776201 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,417,591 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.