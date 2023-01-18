Monero Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $173.21 or 0.00814079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $82.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00411828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00586108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00207894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00211425 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,228,419 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

