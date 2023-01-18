Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.06.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

