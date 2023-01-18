Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.18

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:MTU opened at GBX 122 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.12. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 90.34 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.56 ($1.95). The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The stock has a market cap of £204.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

