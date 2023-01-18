Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.18

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON:MTU opened at GBX 122 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.12. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 90.34 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.56 ($1.95). The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The stock has a market cap of £204.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77.
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.