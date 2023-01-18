Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin Sells 1,670 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $51,152.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morphic Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 300,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,239. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.21. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Articles

