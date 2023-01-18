Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 186,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,887. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

