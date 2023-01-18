MSA Safety Incorporated to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $381.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.89%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

MSA opened at $134.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,480,000 after buying an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,660,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

