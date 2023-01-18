MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.75.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.56. 8,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,967. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.