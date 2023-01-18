Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

