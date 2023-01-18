Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.30

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 1227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

