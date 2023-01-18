Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $40.00

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $42.32. Natera shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 13,673 shares trading hands.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,716 shares of company stock worth $1,590,467. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

