Navalign LLC Acquires 5,430 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,824,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,825. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.23.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

