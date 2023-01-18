Navalign LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.17. 27,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,034. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $206.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

