Navalign LLC Buys 144 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $188.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.48. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $256.49.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

