Navalign LLC Buys 74 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.43. 20,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

