Navalign LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.14. 88,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -291.73, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.