Navalign LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.18. 712,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,771,355. The stock has a market cap of $431.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.