Navalign LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NVDA stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.08. 691,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,771,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

