Navalign LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.98. 87,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,483. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $382.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

