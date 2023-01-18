Navalign LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

NYSE COF traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.60. 17,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,040. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.