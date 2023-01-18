Navalign LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,968,000 after buying an additional 208,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,232,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. 32,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

