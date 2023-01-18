Navalign LLC Sells 165 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Navalign LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.41. 50,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,337. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $241.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

