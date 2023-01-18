Navalign LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Navalign LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,918. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

