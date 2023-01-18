Navalign LLC Sells 8,410 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,953. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34.

