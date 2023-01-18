Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0516 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $725.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,312,517 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

