Nblh Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1,439.66 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Nblh has a market capitalization of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nblh token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00430657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,501.46 or 0.30228954 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00741885 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

