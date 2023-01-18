NEAR Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $186.15 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $186.15 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00009832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000268 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,807,104 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 850,807,104 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.17345086 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $135,851,039.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

