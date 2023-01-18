NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.00 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00009612 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $183.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00076943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00056049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,807,104 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

