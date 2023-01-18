Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average of $177.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.26) to GBX 5,010 ($61.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,113.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

