Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 73,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $114.42. 10,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

