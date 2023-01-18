Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.69) to GBX 2,987 ($36.45) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

