Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.55. The company has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

