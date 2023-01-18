New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 12.0 %
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
