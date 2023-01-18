Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in December

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NCAUF remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.