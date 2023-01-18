Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.