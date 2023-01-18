Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.94. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock worth $8,521,300. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

