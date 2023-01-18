NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 68,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,577,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

