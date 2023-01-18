Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Shares Gap Down to $78.86

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.86, but opened at $76.06. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.19). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

