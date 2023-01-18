North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 2,351 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

