North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 3,765 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,012,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

