Northern Trust (NTRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTRS opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,873,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 423,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 167,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

