Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 41.3% in December

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $84,323.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $240,670.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $185,972. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

See Also

