Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 38,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $187,219.63. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 62,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,659.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 108,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:NSL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

