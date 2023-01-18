NXM Trading Up 18.3% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $325.05 million and $82,547.13 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for $49.29 or 0.00232359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00030664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017926 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003068 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.83130193 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,219.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.