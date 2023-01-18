Oakmont Corp Has $47.96 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oakmont Corp raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 7.5% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oakmont Corp owned about 0.15% of SEA worth $47,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance decreased their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. 76,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,989. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

