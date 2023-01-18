OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFCP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

