Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. 28,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,527. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $210.41.

Insider Activity at Okta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.